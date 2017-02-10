Laura Ann Samuelson Wants to Complicate What a Solo Dance Is
Boulder's award-winning experimental dance organization Hoarded Stuff Performance presents the world premiere of practicing , both choreographed and performed by Laura Ann Samuelson. Samuelson is a teacher and heartily supported choreographer in Boulder whose work has been shown all over the United States and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
