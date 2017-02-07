'Keeping the arts alive': Carmel choreographer aims to preserve centuries-old dance form

The art of Bharatanatyam has its roots in ancient India, but it's alive and well in Carmel thanks to the efforts of choreographer Mangala Anand. Born in Bangalore, India, Anand began learning how to dance Bharatanatyam - a classical Indian dance form - at age 7. Shortly after moving to Carmel in 2008 for her husband's job, she founded the Nrithya Bharathi Institute of Dance, where she also serves as artistic director.

