Katie Couric shares the gender identity revolution

No shortage of LGBT content out there right now, with Katie Couric's insightful Gender Revolution special leading the charge on cable, a James Baldwin documentary, and loads more in this edition of our biweekly What To Watch column. No relation to Lady, the Mr. Gaga in question is Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin, who created a new dance style and language titled "Gaga."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.