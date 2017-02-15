Joffrey Ballet Presents Four World Premieres In Winning Works, 3/11-12

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet in collaboration with Chicago Public Library present four world premieres in the seventh annual Winning Works program, the culmination of Joffrey's national call for ALAANA , Asian, Arab and Native American) artists to submit applications for the Joffrey Academy's Seventh Annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition. This year's Competition winners - Shannon Alvis, Sean Aaron Carmon, Karen Gabay and Jimmy Orrante each have choreographed an original work created on the Joffrey Academy Trainees and Studio Company.

