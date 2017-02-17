Jessica Lang Dance brings collaborations to Ahmanson
Jessica Lang, the choreographer and artistic director of her eponymous dance company, believes every dance piece should be a collaboration. When the New York-based Jessica Lang Dance kicks off its three-day engagement at the Music Center's Ahmanson TheatreFeb. 17, the group will perform one work that incorporates geometric shapes and another based on combat experiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC