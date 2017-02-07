Indian dance 'Infinite Facets' debuts in Atherton

Choreographer/artistic director Shreelata Suresh, of San Mateo, will also perform in "Infinite Facets" on Feb. 12. The production is a premiere by Vishwa Shanthi Performing Arts. "Infinite Facets," a classical South Indian-style production by Vishwa Shanthi Performing Arts, will make its debut Feb. 12 with two performances at the Center for Performing Arts in Atherton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.