'I'm not a professional': 77-year-old...

'I'm not a professional': 77-year-old makes stage dancing debut beside his daughter

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

The mantra "better late than never" is one that Kwan Lee will take to the stage when he accompanies his daughter, dancer and choreographer Ziyian Kwan, for a live dance and music show that explores the relationship between a father and daughter using concepts drawn from Buddhism. "I'm not a professional," Lee told host Sheryl MacKay on CBC's North by Northwest .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC