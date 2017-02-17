'I'm not a professional': 77-year-old makes stage dancing debut beside his daughter
The mantra "better late than never" is one that Kwan Lee will take to the stage when he accompanies his daughter, dancer and choreographer Ziyian Kwan, for a live dance and music show that explores the relationship between a father and daughter using concepts drawn from Buddhism. "I'm not a professional," Lee told host Sheryl MacKay on CBC's North by Northwest .
