How one couple's Dirty Dancing wedding video was watched by 10...
How one couple's Dirty Dancing wedding video was watched by 10 million - and their shock at meeting Patrick Swayze In honour of Valentine's Day, Julia Boggio, 42, talks about the wedding video she made with her husband that went viral on YouTube and saw them dancing with the main man from the hit movie I met my husband James in 2002 when we were both into amateur dramatics and he was playing the Prince in Much Ado About Nothing. He was looking very Mr Darcy on stage - it must have been the jodhpurs that did it for me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC