How one couple's Dirty Dancing wedding video was watched by 10 million - and their shock at meeting Patrick Swayze In honour of Valentine's Day, Julia Boggio, 42, talks about the wedding video she made with her husband that went viral on YouTube and saw them dancing with the main man from the hit movie I met my husband James in 2002 when we were both into amateur dramatics and he was playing the Prince in Much Ado About Nothing. He was looking very Mr Darcy on stage - it must have been the jodhpurs that did it for me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.