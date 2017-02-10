Hope soars: ballet auditions that could change their lives
Hundreds of dancers, from the ages of nine to 19, travelled from all over the country to audition for a chance to compete at the Youth America Grand Prix Hope soared as high as the grands jets at Toronto's Metro Convention Centre this weekend. Hundreds of dancers, from the ages of nine to 19, travelled from all over the country to audition for a chance to compete at the Youth America Grand Prix, which takes place in New York in April.
