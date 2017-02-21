Hendrix Players present - The Sparrow'
The Hendrix Players and Hendrix College Department of Theatre Arts and Dance present "The Sparrow" by Chris Mathews, Jake Minton, and Nathan Allen of The House Theatre of Chicago, directed by Hendrix-Murphy Visiting Theatre Director Tony Horne. "The Sparrow" is the story of Emily Book, a small-town girl returning home ten years after a tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of her entire class.
