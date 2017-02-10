Gordon Center to Feature Dance in - T...

Gordon Center to Feature Dance in - Take a Leap' Month

Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

February is dance month at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts for the fourth year running, and first up is a performance by Ariel Rivka Dance on Feb. 12. The Gordon Center is partnering with the Baltimore County Commission on Arts and Sciences for this year's "Take a Leap Baltimore County Dance Celebration," happening throughout this month . That first performance will be followed by the Peking Acrobats on Feb. 19, the Philadelphia Dance Company on Feb. 25 and the Baltimore Dance Invitational on Feb. 26 and topped off with Steppin' at the Junction March 18. The series is becoming more and more popular each year, said Randi Benesch, managing director for arts and culture at the JCC.

Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Chicago, IL

