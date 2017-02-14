Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at the Cascade Theatre
China's Golden Dragon Acrobats return at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 to the Cascade Theatre with daring feats of athleticism, heart-stopping stunts, vivid costumes and the grace of their centuries-old art form. The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago.
