From Treadmill to Tape, a Series of U...

From Treadmill to Tape, a Series of Unsettling Dance Vignettes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

The Batsheva Dance Company's Last Work features a dancer running on a treadmill for the entire length of the performance, while the ensemble physically enacts a series of non-narrative scenes. Batsheva Dance Company Last Work by choreographer Ohan Naharin at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House There are several startling moments, beginning with the opening scene, in Batsheva Dance Company 's Last Work , which recently ran at the Brooklyn Academy of Music .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC