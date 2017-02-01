From Cirque du Soleil to Pakistan to Marin dancer
Former Cirque du Soleil dancer Tara Pandeya practices in a dance studio in San Anselmo before heading to Pakistan. How do you follow-up a worldwide tour dancing for Cirque du Soleil? If you're Tara Catherine Pandeya, you go to Tajikistan and become the first Westerner in the country's National Dance Company.
