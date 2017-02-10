Feeling the rhythm

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: McKersin Previlus, a dancer/choreographer from Boston, teaches a rhythm with his hands while leading a Haitian dance workshop at Connecticut College in New London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. The workshop is part of the Caribbean Heritage Week that began Sunday and is hosted by the Caribbean Student Association on campus.

