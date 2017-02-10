Feeling the rhythm
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: McKersin Previlus, a dancer/choreographer from Boston, teaches a rhythm with his hands while leading a Haitian dance workshop at Connecticut College in New London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. The workshop is part of the Caribbean Heritage Week that began Sunday and is hosted by the Caribbean Student Association on campus.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
