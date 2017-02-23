Fadi J. Khoury FJK Dance To Tour 31 C...

Fadi J. Khoury FJK Dance To Tour 31 Chinese Cities

Fadi Khoury's FJK DANCE will bring 10 company dancers to China, kicking off the company's first extended international tour to the Far East, February 28 to April 30. The eight-week multi-city tour will present three FJK DANCE repertory works, Take Two, Echoes and Dum Tak, in 31 Chinese cities including Wuhan, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wenzhou, introducing FJK's unique blend of ballroom, ballet, jazz and Middle Eastern dance to new international audiences. The company's multicultural approach to the medium will be presented in more than 30 theaters throughout the run.

