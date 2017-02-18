Exclusive: Watch how they created 'La...

Exclusive: Watch how they created 'La La Land's' big opening number

Exclusive: Watch how they created 'La La Land's' big opening number Director Damien Chazelle mapped out 'Another Day of Sun' on his iPhone. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2m8WmmT Curious how director Damien Chazelle managed a troupe of dancers, a Los Angeles highway ramp full of cars and a complicated musical number at the start of La La Land ? In this exclusive video, watch Chazelle, 32, track the original choreography from Another Day of Sun in a parking lot, the genesis of what would become a stunning, six-minute introduction to his modern musical, which ultimately scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations .

