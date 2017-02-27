ETM: Double Down is cleverly conceive...

ETM: Double Down is cleverly conceived, technically ingenious and superbly performed.

Read more: South China Morning Post

For all its brilliance, this otherwise spectacular show lacks the sheer infectious fun that is at the heart of tap as a dance form Tap dance production ETM: Double Down by New York based Dorrance Dance will come as a surprise to anyone expecting a show in the tradition of Fred Astaire or the Nicholas Brothers. When most people think of tap, they're thinking of the genre known as Broadway or show tap seen in musicals, where it's combined with singing and with other types of dance.

