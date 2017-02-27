ETM: Double Down is cleverly conceived, technically ingenious and superbly performed.
For all its brilliance, this otherwise spectacular show lacks the sheer infectious fun that is at the heart of tap as a dance form Tap dance production ETM: Double Down by New York based Dorrance Dance will come as a surprise to anyone expecting a show in the tradition of Fred Astaire or the Nicholas Brothers. When most people think of tap, they're thinking of the genre known as Broadway or show tap seen in musicals, where it's combined with singing and with other types of dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC