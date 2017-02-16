Eight dance shows not to miss at Lighthouse this spring
EARLY ADVENTURES by Bourne , Choreographer - Mathew Bourne, Designer - Lez Brotherstoni, Lighting - Andrew Murrell, Theatre Royal Bath, 2017, Credit: Johan Persson/ A NEW season of dance featuring some of the world's top performers and choreographers takes to the stage at Lighthouse, Poole this spring. Matthew Bourne returns to his roots with Early Adventures on March 10 and 11, a programme of hit pieces that launched his career and saw the birth of the style, wit and sheer entertainment of his company New Adventures.
