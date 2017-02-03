Darcey Bussell launches dance class on the Isle of Wight
More than 350 people descended on Ventnor Winter Gardens to meet the Strictly Come Dancing judge and take part in the DDMIX class. Designed by Darcey and choreographer Nathan Clarke, the 'diverse dance' class is a fun, full body aerobic workout based on dozens of different dance genres ranging from the tango, waltz and salsa dancing to the energetic sounding 1980s Rocky and Miami disco styles.
