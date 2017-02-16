Danza Contempor nea de Cuba opened their UK tour in Nottingham
For two very sexy contemporary dance nights at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, courtesy of Dance Consortium, Cuba's flagship contemporary dance troupe, Danza ContemporA nea De Cuba, are a red hot 'must have' ticket to get any dance fan in a fevered frenzy. A welcome ray of Cuban sunshine on a cold February night, this delightful dance company's repertoire is three works by different choreographers culminating in uniquely zingy fresh dance fusions.
