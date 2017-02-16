DanceWorks presents a Provocative World Premiere from Toronto's Acclaimed inDANCE Holy Cow(S)
DanceWorks, Toronto's longest running contemporary dance series, proudly presents cutting-edge Toronto Dance Company inDANCE with the world premiere of Holy Cow !, choreographed by Artistic Director Hari Krishnan. Holy Cow ! runs Thursday March 23 through Saturday March 25 at 8pmnightly at Harbourfront Centre Theatre as part of the NextSteps series.
