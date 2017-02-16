Dancer Dan aims for the spotlight

Dancer Dan aims for the spotlight

A TALENTED young dancer is on his way to achieving his dream after being selected to join the National Youth Dance Company. Dan Baines, who lives in Brinkworth, is rehearsing in Hull with the flagship organisation that aims to give young dancers the opportunity to perfect their moves while working with internationally-renowned choreographers.

