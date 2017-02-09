DanceFest coming to Lackland Center

Centenary Stage Company celebrates the artistry of dance in the Lackland Performing Arts Center with the 2017 Dance Fest. This year's exciting Dance Fest will feature the XY Dance Project on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m., Moe-Tion Dance Theater on Sunday March 26 at 4 p.m. and finally, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company with its performance “Chinese New Year” on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. and their repertoire of original works on Sunday April 9 at 2PM.

