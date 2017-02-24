Dance Repertory Theatre's Momentum

Sometimes universities feel like the most insular of places, ivory towers where eccentricities and pontifical discourse are sheltered from the urgency of everyday life. But other times, as with Dance Repertory Theatre's program of dance works informed by African-American experiences and culture, the university feels like a watchtower, a vital refuge for truly considering, from myriad angles, some of the most serious issues of our time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.