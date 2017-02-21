Dance/NYC Announces Disability. Dance. Artistry. Fund Grantees

Dance/NYC is pleased to announce recipients of the Disability. Dance. Artistry. Fund : AXIS Dance Company, Oakland, California; Jess Curtis/Gravity, San Francisco, California; Dancing Wheels Company and School, Cleveland, Ohio; Full Radius Dance, Atlanta, Georgia; Kinetic Light, Los Altos, California; and Heidi Latsky Dance, New York, New York.

