Dance/NYC Announces Disability. Dance. Artistry. Fund Grantees
Dance/NYC is pleased to announce recipients of the Disability. Dance. Artistry. Fund : AXIS Dance Company, Oakland, California; Jess Curtis/Gravity, San Francisco, California; Dancing Wheels Company and School, Cleveland, Ohio; Full Radius Dance, Atlanta, Georgia; Kinetic Light, Los Altos, California; and Heidi Latsky Dance, New York, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC