Dance Now Presents Keigwen & Company's Places Please! At Joe's Pub, 5/4-5/6
Dance Now continues its Dance-mopolitan Series with the premiere of Places Please! , an evening-length duet created and performed by longtime collaborators Places Please! is a zany trip with Keigwin and Wolcott through the final moments before the curtain goes up. The audience will witness the anxiety and playfulness of life behind the scenes as if observing from backstage.
