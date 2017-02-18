Dallas Black Dance Theatre marks 40th anniversary with a new work celebrating its legacy
Interpretations brought the graceful physicality and playful sensuality of the African-American dance tradition to the Wyly Theatre on Friday night in a program that continues through the weekend. Dallas Black Dance Theatre has been operating in the tradition for 40 years, and the premiere of the new work by company member Sean J. Smith took a look back at that legacy.
