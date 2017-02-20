Cuba's Flagship Contemporary Dance Company Comes to The Marlowe Theatre Next Month
For more than five decades, since the company was founded by Ramiro Guerra in 1959, Danza Contempornea de Cuba's hybrid and hothouse dance blend of African-Caribbean rhythms, jazzy American modernism and influences from classical European ballet has been evoking the sensual heart of the Cuban spirit through vigorous and highly physical contemporary dance. Now under the directorship of Miguel Iglesias, the company will present three UK premieres during its UK Tour - a mixed bill of recently-created work by three top choreographers: Belgian-Colombian Annabelle Lopez Ochoa; the UK's Theo Clinkard; and the company's very own Cuban wunderkind George Cspedes.
