Cuba's contemporary dance company whips up a storm at the Theatre Royal

On its third trip to Newcastle, Danza Contemporanea De Cuba thrilled a full house with virtuous dancing and a silent disco A wicked wind was whipping along Grey Street as we left the theatre on Tuesday night - but I dare say most people's heads were still reeling after what they had just seen on stage. Returning to the city for the third time, the company, with its 24 young dancers under artistic director Miguel Iglesias, delivered the customary triple bill with an interval between each.

