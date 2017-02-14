Cuban festival in city a celebration ...

Cuban festival in city a celebration of dance and culture

7 hrs ago

Today is the start of three days of workshops, parties and one Latin dance spectacular when the melody of Spanish guitar and the beat of African drums celebrates Cuban culture in the city. Cuban dancers from Australia and New Zealand are in town to teach, dance and share their culture at the Aotearoa Cuban Festival and members of the public are welcome to take part in the variety of events.

