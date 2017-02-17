Corka of a show designed just for the littlies

BABIES might be small, but they make a big statement in an interactive performance that combines Aboriginal storytelling and early childhood development. Our Corka Bubs tells the story of water as it flows from the Murray River into the Coorong, and is being hailed as the first contemporary Aboriginal dance performance choreographed specifically for an audience of babies aged four to 24 months and their carers.

