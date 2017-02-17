Corka of a show designed just for the littlies
BABIES might be small, but they make a big statement in an interactive performance that combines Aboriginal storytelling and early childhood development. Our Corka Bubs tells the story of water as it flows from the Murray River into the Coorong, and is being hailed as the first contemporary Aboriginal dance performance choreographed specifically for an audience of babies aged four to 24 months and their carers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC