Children with autism get dance lesson...

Children with autism get dance lessons from Broadway choreographer in Irvine

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Choreographer Andrew Palermo works with Addyson Hawk, 7, left, during a dance clinic for children ages 7 to 12 at United Cerebral Palsy of OC's Life Without Limits Therapy Center in Irvine on Saturday, February 11, 2017. Palermo initiated the idea for dance/movement sessions for autistic children based on his previous movement therapy program, Creatively Able.omics Research Center Choreographer Andrew Palermo works with Makana Tieri, 8, left, during a dance clinic for children ages 7 to 12 at United Cerebral Palsy of OC's Life Without Limits Therapy Center in Irvine on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC