Centneary Stage's annual festival of dance

This year's exciting Dance Fest will feature the XY Dance Project on Saturday, March 18 at 8 PM, Moe-Tion Dance Theater on Sunday March 26 at 4pm and finally, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company with its performance “Chinese New Year” on Saturday April 1 at 2PM and their repertoire of original works on Sunday April 9 at 2PM. All performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of Centenary Stage Company's Lackland Performing Arts Center.

