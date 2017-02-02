Catherine Tharin Dance to Appear at S...

Catherine Tharin Dance to Appear at Soaking WET, 2/16-19 at West End Theater

The Soaking WET dance series, curated by David Parker and Jeff Kazin, will present Catherine Tharin Dance in a program titled "You Who Arrived" - 5 dances, 2 premieres by Tharin. The dances that make up the full evening work are Still Center, with live music by composer John King, Dark Moons, You Who Arrived , History Doesn't End , and A Natural History, with all segments linked in their desire to reveal quiet truths.

