Canterbury: Getting Dressed commissioned by the Gulbenkian family show offers dance and play
Getting Dressed invites you to dive into a world of colour, texture and movement as it explores clothes and getting dressed. Have you ever put your coat on the wrong way? Or had a day when you just couldn't be bothered with clothes? The Second Hand Dance company invites us all to be as creative as we can with the clothes we wear, finding our own favourites and tempting us to try getting dressed just a little bit differently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC