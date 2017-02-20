Canterbury: Getting Dressed commissio...

Canterbury: Getting Dressed commissioned by the Gulbenkian family show offers dance and play

19 hrs ago Read more: Kent Online

Getting Dressed invites you to dive into a world of colour, texture and movement as it explores clothes and getting dressed. Have you ever put your coat on the wrong way? Or had a day when you just couldn't be bothered with clothes? The Second Hand Dance company invites us all to be as creative as we can with the clothes we wear, finding our own favourites and tempting us to try getting dressed just a little bit differently.

