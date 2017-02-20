BWW Interview: Bessie Award-Winning Choreographer Joya Powell
Joya Powell is the 2016 Bessie Award winner for Outstanding Emerging Choreographer and Artistic Director of the acclaimed Movement of the People Dance Company . She along with a number of other artists across artistic mediums such as theatre, dance, spoken word, music, photography, literary arts, discussions, and more will showcase their work at the International Human Rights Arts Festival.
