Brighton Festival 2017 launches with Kate Tempest as Guest Director

The full programme for Brighton Festival 2017 - the largest annual, curated multi-arts festival in England - was unveiled today with the acclaimed recording artist, poet, playwright and novelist Kate Tempest as Guest Director. At a political and social moment that feels particularly precarious, Kate Tempest's programme celebrates what she calls the 'Everyday Epic' - art that helps us connect to ourselves and others, explores our individual stories and differences, and encourages audiences to take a walk in someone else's shoes.

