Boda Mexicana by Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Comes to Queens Theatre

Queens-based Calpulli Mexican Dance Company finalizes its residency with Queens Theatre with Boda Mexicana , a production with live music and dance that tells the story of the union of two people through Mexican customs, symbols and ceremonies. Under Artistic Director, Alberto Lopez Herrera, Choreographer-in-Residence, Roberto Lara, and Music Director, George Saenz, the company of 20 dancers, guest performers, and core of musicians will take audiences on a voyage through regional and ethnic traditions guided by Calpulli's unique artistic interpretation.

