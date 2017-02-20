Billy Elliot the Musical to Visit Birmingham on First Ever Uk Tour

The winner of 10 Tony and 5 Olivier Awards, Billy Elliot the Musical will be at Birmingham Hippodrome for the first time ever from Tue 7 Mar - Sat 29 Apr 2017. Seen by almost 11 million people worldwide, Billy Elliot the Musical is set in a northern mining town against the background of the 1984/85 miners' strike and follows Billy's journey from boxing to ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.