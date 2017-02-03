Billy Elliot dances into Southampton next week
The iconic musical, about a young miner's son who dreams of becoming a dancer, has left he West End after 11 years and is part way through an extensive UK tour, stopping at Mayflower Theatre for a four week run from Tuesday. Set in a northern mining town in the mid '80s, against the background of the miners' strike, Billy's journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.
