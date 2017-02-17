Best dancers of Land of Fire named

Best dancers of Land of Fire named

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre hosted Baku Open Dance Cup 2017, which brought together the country's best dancers, Trend Life reported. Participants of all ages competed for the honoring titles in the nominations: hip-hop, house, break dancing, dance shows, folk, oriental dances, etc.

