Berea resident dances with the 'Stars': Community Voices
Fans of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" can see some of their favorite choreography at Carrie Cerino's restaurant on March 10-11. "Dancing with the Cleveland Stars" will feature area "stars" and professional dancers, including Guy Turner, assistant director of the Berea Recreation Center.
