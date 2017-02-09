Bellydance Evolution Presents its Spectacular Production Alice in Wonderland

Celebrating, exploring, and uniting Middle Eastern and Western dance for the 21st century, Los Angeles-based Bellydance Evolution presents Alice in Wonderland at El Portal MainStage Theatre in North Hollywood on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 4:30 p.m., launching a west coast tour which continues on to Everett and Tacoma, WA and Portland, OR. Founded in 2009, world renowned choreographer, Jillina Carlano, created arevolutionary approach to the whimsical and magical tale, re-imagining the colorful, iconic - and dare some say, " mad " - characters through the language of world fusion dance.

