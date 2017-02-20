Ballet Hispanico To Perform En Familia Matinee, 3/11
Washington Heights's United Palace of Cultural Arts will present Ballet Hispnico en Familia, the renowned Dance Company 's beloved show specially curated for children and families, on March 11, 2017 at 2pm. The United Palace of Cultural Arts is located at 4140 Broadway & W. 175th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC