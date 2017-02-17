Ballet de Lorraine offers fresh takes on 2 iconic works by Merce Cunningham
While the American modern dance icon, now being celebrated in a massive Walker Art Center exhibition, was still alive, the company he founded in 1954 often booked more dates in Europe than in the U.S. After the choreographer's death in 2009, the troupe went on a two-year Legacy tour before disbanding. Thus far, no American company has stepped up and embraced performing his works regularly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC