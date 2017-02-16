Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Tamma Tamma Again: Alia Bhatt-Varun...
Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's song Tamma Tamma from the upcoming Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie has just hit us and it is FANTABULOUS! Varun and Alia's crackling energy makes the song watchable and it is a total treat to see them dance on the reprised version of the original song from Thanedaar starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. While it was a daunting task to match up to the steps of the original dancing queen Madhuri, Alia and Varun do a great job! While Madhuri is a known dancer, Sanjay Dutt is a non-dancer and that was evident from the original dance number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC