Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Tamma Tamma Again: Alia Bhatt-Varun...

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's song Tamma Tamma from the upcoming Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie has just hit us and it is FANTABULOUS! Varun and Alia's crackling energy makes the song watchable and it is a total treat to see them dance on the reprised version of the original song from Thanedaar starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. While it was a daunting task to match up to the steps of the original dancing queen Madhuri, Alia and Varun do a great job! While Madhuri is a known dancer, Sanjay Dutt is a non-dancer and that was evident from the original dance number.

