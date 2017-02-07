Backhausdance Returns to the Barclay

Last Friday, the Barclay hosted a performance by local Orange County contemporary ballet company, Backhausdance, for the third year in a row, and it demonstrated both the failings and the promise of the evolving style of contemporary dance. The small, 14-year-old company debuted not just one, but four entirely new works of contemporary dance - two by founder and artistic director Jennifer Backhaus, and two by guest choreographers, Yin Yue of China and Ido Tadmor of Israel.

