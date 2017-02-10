Atlanta Ballet to showcase evolution of dance with Gennadi's Choice at Cobb Energy Centre
Rachel Van Buskirk in 'Vespertine.' For the first time, audiences will witness new Atlanta Ballet artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin's vision take the stage through Gennadi's Choice - an exciting program curated by Gennadi himself and designed to explore the evolution and transformative nature of dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC