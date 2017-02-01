Arts / Padma's flying leap into the f...

Arts / Padma's flying leap into the future

DANCER, choreographer, hotshot CEO, mother, teacher and former Artist of the Year, Padma Menon, is about to take a flying leap into the future with a venture she calls "Moving Archetypes". With the idea of providing an experience that is "creative, empowering, connecting and reflective", she is embarking this month on a series of workshops aimed not at professional dancers but creating an oasis for ordinary people in the chaos of modern life.

